Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn recently shared the screen for the film Runway 34, which was directed by Ajay himself, the film, also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is currently playing in theatres. In the film, Rakul and Ajay play co-pilots who land in legal trouble after an incident on the flight. Before Runway 34, the duo shared the screen in the film De De Pyaar De (2019).

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn confirms the sequel of De De Pyaar De

In De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra, who falls in love with a woman half his age, Ayesha played by Rakul Preet Singh. He introduces her to his ex-wife played by Tabu and his grown-up kids from his first marriage. Recently, while promoting Runway 34, Ajay confirmed that they are planning a sequel to De De Pyaar De.

Talking about the sequel to De De Pyaar De, Ajay said, “I think they are writing the script. Let’s see when”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has some interesting projects in the pipeline including Chhatriwali, Doctor G, Mission Cinderella and Thank God. Ajay, on the other hand, will next be seen in the film Maidaan which will be released later this year.

