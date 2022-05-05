The period films have always had a huge following. Several of the successes in the history of Indian cinema have been films set in the bygone era. Down South, films like Baahubali and RRR were also set in a different period and hence worked big time in recent times. Bollywood, too, has been churning out many such films and several films are also up for release. One such film, which has generated a lot of craze, is Prithviraj. It is one of the most awaited films of the year thanks to the topic, period setting, and of course, the presence of superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead.

EXCLUSIVE: Theatrical trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to be out on May 9 at a GRAND event at YRF Studios

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the theatrical trailer of the film will be launched next week. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer will be out on Monday, May 9. A grand trailer launch will be held in Mumbai’s YRF studios. Along with Akshay Kumar, lead actress Manushi Chhillar and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi will grace the trailer launch. Since it’s a grand film, the producers – Yash Raj Films (YRF) – have decided to have a grand event for the unveiling of the trailer as well. It’ll surely be one of the most talked-about events of the year.”

The teaser of the film was launched in 2021-end. This was a time when Prithviraj was scheduled for a release on January 21, 2022. Sadly, the film was pushed due to the third wave. The source said, “The audiences have already got an idea about the scale of the film, through the teaser. The theatrical trailer will educate viewers about the film’s story and would also have more glimpses of the action and the grandeur. There’s already a lot of buzz about the film. This hype will get enhanced once the theatrical trailer is out.”

Prithviraj will be released in cinemas on June 3, 2022. Its trailer will be attached with the prints of YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, which will arrive in cinemas on May 13.

