Tamil actor-producer Vishal recently accused CBFC's Mumbai office of demanding Rs 6.5 lakhs bribe for clearing the Hindi version of his Tamil film, Mark Antony. He asked for help from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a latest development, ex-CBFC member Ashoke Pandit supported Vishal and called for a CBI inquiry into the allegations.

Ex-CBFC member Ashoke Pandit REACTS to Vishal’s corruption allegations against the board; demands CBI enquiry

In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, Ashoke Pandit, representing the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), stated, “On behalf of IFTDA, we are writing a letter to Prasoon Joshi and demanding a CBI enquiry on these charges. The individuals who received the money are not employees of CBFC, so it is imperative to investigate the parties to whom the money was given.”

For the unversed, on September 28, Vishal took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video detailing the issue, accompanied by a written statement. He expressed his dismay at the alleged corruption within government offices and specifically within CBFC Mumbai.

Vishal revealed that he had to make two transactions, one for Rs 3 lakhs for screening and another for Rs 3.5 lakhs for the certificate, a situation he had never encountered in his career.

“Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always,” read an excerpt of his statement.

#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for… pic.twitter.com/3pc2RzKF6l — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) September 28, 2023

