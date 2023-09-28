Vishal, on September 28, took to his social media handle and shared a video to raise concerns about alleged corruption in CBFC.

Vishal Krishna Reddy, known professionally as Vishal, has found himself embroiled in a controversy on the release day of his latest film, Mark Antony. The renowned actor took to his social media platform to voice serious allegations against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In an Instagram post, Vishal expressed his concerns regarding alleged corruption within the CBFC, sparking a heated debate on the matter.

In his post, Vishal wrote, “#Corruption being shown on the silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Can't digest. Especially in government offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lakhs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for the certificate. Never faced this situation ever in my career.”

He further added, “Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga because too much is at stake since the movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard-earned money gone for corruption? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always.”

In addition to his Instagram post, Vishal also mentioned the names and bank account details of two individuals, whom he claims to have paid Rs 6.5 lakhs collectively. He further elaborated on the issue in a video statement.

The allegations raised by Vishal have ignited a significant conversation about transparency and accountability within the film certification process. However, the statutory body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has not responded to the claims, as of now.

