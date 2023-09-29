Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is gearing up to captivate audiences with his upcoming content-oriented film, 12th Fail. Collaborating with actor Vikrant Massey, the film, based on true events, has been eagerly awaited by fans. After a captivating teaser, the makers are now ready to unveil the trailer, with its release scheduled for October 3.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail trailer to release on October 3

12th Fail is adapted from the best-selling book by Anurag Pathak and delves into the lives of two IPS officers, Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi, as well as a dacoit who transformed into an IPS officer in real life. Vidhu Vinod Chopra introduced this project in November of the previous year, expressing his profound belief in the transformative power of honest individuals in positions of authority.

Chopra stated during the project's announcement, "If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers, I have come across in the process of writing this film. 12th Fail is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence… I will believe I have succeeded."

12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey in a prominent role, is jointly produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios. The film is scheduled for release on October 27, 2023. With the trailer just around the corner, anticipation is building as audiences look forward to discovering more about this compelling narrative inspired by real-life events.

