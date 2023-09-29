Experimenting with the post-apocalyptic world, Pooja Entertainment has definitely introduced audiences to a completely new futuristic world in Ganapath – A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan. While audiences were eagerly awaiting to see this new world, the makers have unveiled the teaser of sci-fi action drama on September 29.

Teaser of Ganapath: A Hero is Born showcases Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon as an action-packed couple of 2070 AD

The teaser gives us a sneak peek into the unfair and unjust world of 2070 AD, where poor people are being mistreated and ruled over by the rich as they await a messiah who will return to save their lives. Along with glimpses of action, the teaser also features some intense VFX used to create a different era and time period. A source close to the film said, “Jaccky Bhagnani wanted to spare no expense in bringing a world-class cinematic spectacle which has top-notch visual effects, an epic scale, and an engaging storyline. He ensured that the teaser has immense visual grandeur and wants to offer a cinematic experience that rivals international standards to the Indian audiences. He wants to make Ganapath a game-changer in Indian cinema.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared his excitement about the project, adding, "We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious project, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience."

Pooja Entertainment presents Ganapath: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., and is a futuristic action extravaganza, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikas Bahl. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl, and set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023. While the film marks the return of the Heropanti couple, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, they will be sharing screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

