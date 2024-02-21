Fans hoping to see Emraan Hashmi reprise his villainous side in Don 3 will be disappointed. The actor himself has shut down rumours of his involvement in the upcoming film. Hence, the role of the antagonist will be played by someone else.

Emraan Hashmi shuts down Don 3 rumours: “Never approached for the movie”

On February 21, 2024, Emraan took to his Instagram story to set the record straight. "For the fans and journalists that are asking," he wrote, "I was never a part of Don 3. Was never offered the movie." This comes after weeks of speculation fuelled by his visit to Excel Entertainment's office, the production house behind the Don franchise.

The announcement of Ranveer Singh as the new Don and Kiara Advani as the female lead had already excited fans, with some specifically hoping to see Emraan join the cast in a negative role, after his performance in Tiger 3. However, Emraan's confirmation eliminates that possibility.

In August 2023, director Farhan Akhtar shared a heartfelt statement acknowledging the legacy of the Don character, originally created by Salim-Javed and first played by Amitabh Bachchan. He also expressed his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal in the 2006 reboot, highlighting the impact both actors had on the franchise.

While Emraan may not be part of Don 3, scheduled for release in 2025, his fans have plenty to look forward to. His upcoming web series Showtime premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024. He will also be making his South Indian film debut in Pawan Kalyan's OG and Adivi Sesh's G2.

