BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan with Ranveer Singh is not a 3-part project

By Subhash K. Jha -

Over-zealous reports of Shaktimaan stretching into a trilogy of films are completely false. Since Basil Joseph is under contract to not speak, I spoke to someone close to the project .

“Basil has been working on this project for more than a year. He wanted to do something completely different with Ranveer in the super-hero space as compared with what Basil did with Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali. Basil has finally cracked the script, which will be more emotional than action oriented. Of course, Ranveer will fly. But there will be a lot more to it than the cosmetic stereotypes of the superhero genre,” said the well informed source.

And yes, about a trilogy of Shaktimaan movies with Ranveer, the source said, “That’s absolute rubbish. It is just one film at the moment. Depending on how it is received, they will see how to carry the franchise forward.”

Lately there’s been plenty of talk on Shaktimaan, the Doordarshan superhero serial which aired from 1997 to 2005, getting a big-screen interpretation.

Some of it is true, but not all of it. Yes, Shaktimaan is getting a celluloid interpretation, and yes, Ranveer Singh will play the eponymous part which Mukesh Khanna had popularized in the Doordarshan series.

And yes, the very talented Malayali director Basil Joseph will direct Shaktimaan. What does the original Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna, think of the remake?  “Too early to comment,” said Mukesh with uncharacteristic restraint.

