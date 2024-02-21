While the details of the wedding are being kept under wraps, the preparations have begun in full swing as per the details from the sources

Meera Chopra, who was last seen in Section 375, along with her recent performance in Safed, is gearing up to embark on a new chapter in her life as she is all set to tie the knot next month, on the 11th and 12th of March in the Royal City of Jaipur.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra set to get married on March 11-12 in Jaipur

While the identity of her soon-to-be spouse is yet to be revealed, the excitement for the wedding is palpable as the preparations have begun. While the details of the wedding are being kept under wraps, the preparations have begun in full swing as per the details from the sources.

With this Meera Chopra will soon be joining the Bollywood married couple clan, while we are still awaiting the wedding venue, designer, and festivity details, we can't wait to see this next Bollywood wedding and what it has in store.

