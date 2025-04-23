On the 40th Anniversary of the landmark Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case (Supreme Court 1985), Yami Gautam stars in a compelling drama inspired by the life of Shah Bano. This case remains a significant moment in the struggle for Muslim women’s rights in India and their challenge to established personal laws.

Emraan Hashmi plays Yami Gautam’s husband in the film based on Shah Bano case, first schedule wrapped up

Starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, the film is a gripping drama set against the backdrop of a case that reshaped India's constitutional history and deeply impacted the dynamics of a democratic society—highlighting the role of the state in issues of religion, individual rights, and women's rights. Emraan Hashmi plays Yami's husband, a character inspired by Shah Bano's husband, Ahmed Khan. Audiences can look forward to powerful performances from the talented cast of this project.

A classic David Vs Goliath story, it saw a resilient Shah Bano with no financial resources and support from society take on the establishment of organised religion and fight the misogynistic practices carried out under the garb of organised religion.

The genesis of a subsequent legal framework that back in the 1970s, did not even merit a conversation, this story is a gripping tale of how a woman with nothing except courage and truth took on her husband who was himself a well to do lawyer, the mighty Waqf board, and went all the way to the Supreme Court and defeated all of them single handedly. The case laid the ground for innumerous women to make legitimate claims which they were not allowed before.

The case made global headlines and has also been listed as one of the Top 10 events that shaped Indian democracy and judiciary. It is still taught in law schools across the country and the citation has helped women of all faiths, religions or caste and different socio-economic strata to get their rightful due when a marriage goes bust owing to misogynistic laws.

This story also led to the genesis of what is now heading to a One Nation One Law under the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

The film is expected to have a massive theatrical release in cinemas across India and globally and is expected to release sometime in October/November 2025. The film has been shot in multiple locations across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh and its first schedule recently got wrapped.

Yami Gautam Dhar is riding high on the success of Article 370 and this is her next theatrical release. Emraan Hashmi next release is the war film Ground Zero and was seen recently in Tiger Zinda Hai amongst others.

This is the next in the courtroom trilogy announced by director Suparn S Verma who is the creator of the multi-award winning critical and commercial success Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain starring Manoj Bajpayee.

