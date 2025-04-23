Following the critical and commercial success of OMG 2, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi and writer-director Amit Rai are reuniting to create a deeply emotional and socially relevant human drama. The upcoming untitled film has just begun shooting, with a 35-day schedule aimed at capturing the essence, culture, and untold stories of the state like never before.

Joining Pankaj Tripathi in the lead are esteemed actors Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, along with several talented artists from the local Bhojpuri film industry. This blend of national and regional talent promises to bring a unique and authentic flavor to the film.

Speaking about his return to work with director Amit Rai, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “OMG 2 was a very special film for me—not just because it marked my first solo more than 180-crore box office success, but because it connected with people on a human and emotional level. Working with Amit again feels like a natural progression. His storytelling has depth, honesty, and a sense of purpose that I deeply relate to. This story is rooted in the soil of Bihar—my home, my identity. As an actor, there’s nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both entertaining and socially meaningful.”

Director Amit Rai, known for his sensitive and thought-provoking storytelling, also expressed his excitement about the project, “Collaborating with Pankaj Tripathi again is like returning to a creative space where truth and performance meet seamlessly. This film is a heartfelt exploration of human relationships, resilience, and the social fabric that binds us. The support from Bihar Film Nigam has been invaluable, and we are committed to not only telling a powerful story but also celebrating local talent, landscapes, and life. This is more than just a film—it’s a reflection of lives lived and lessons learned.”

With its compelling narrative, rooted setting, and powerhouse cast, this collaboration between Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai is poised to touch hearts and spark conversations once again.

