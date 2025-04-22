Directed by Suparn Verma, the untitled film is expected to dive deep into one of India's most polarising cases.

This year marks four decades since the landmark 1985 Supreme Court verdict in Mohd. Ahmad Khan v. Shah Bano Begum — one of India’s most celebrated and controversial judgments. A case that divided public opinion, questioned the country’s commitment to secularism, and ignited one of modern India’s longest-running debates: equality versus identity. Now, 40 years later, the story is set to return — this time, to the big screen. Directed by Suparn Verma, the untitled film is expected to star Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi as the leads.

Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam headline film on Shah Bano verdict 40 years later

According to recent media reports, the powerful feature film inspired by the Shah Bano case and other similar cases is currently in the works and recently the shoot for the same was wrapped in Lucknow. The project is poised to be Yami Gautam’s next major theatrical release after Article 370 and is expected to delve into the personal and political complexities behind legal battles that become national flashpoints.

In 1978, 62-year-old Shah Bano, a mother of five, approached the Supreme Court under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), seeking maintenance after being unilaterally divorced via triple talaq by her husband, Mohd. Ahmad Khan — a lawyer who invoked Muslim Personal Law to deny her continued support. After a protracted legal battle, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour in 1985, declaring that Section 125 applied to all citizens regardless of religion, thus ensuring a divorced woman’s right to maintenance — a landmark victory for gender justice and constitutional equality.

However, the verdict sparked fierce backlash from conservative Muslim groups. In response, the Rajiv Gandhi-led government enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, effectively overriding the court’s ruling and sparking a nationwide debate on vote-bank politics, minority rights, and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — a debate that continues today.

The case remains a frequent point of reference in contemporary political discourse. Leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah often cite Shah Bano as a pivotal moment in India’s legal history — and in the ongoing push for UCC and reform within personal laws.

Also Read: 13 Years of Vicky Donor: Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana celebrate its anniversary with heartfelt throwbacks as film returns to cinemas

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.