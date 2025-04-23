Aamir mentioned that the film would be divided into multiple parts, similar to the Lord of the Rings franchise.

Aamir Khan announces plans to begin work on Mahabharat; says, “I’m hoping to start work on it this year”

Aamir Khan has frequently shared his ambition to bring the Indian epic, Mahabharat, to the big screen. In a recent interview, it appears that the actor-producer is getting closer to making this dream a reality. He revealed that he plans to begin working on the project this year.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir shared his intention to begin working on the Mahabharat this year. The actor also mentioned that he would be producing the film under his own production banner. When asked about the project, Aamir expressed, “I’m hoping to start work on it this year.”

Aamir also mentioned that the film will be divided into multiple parts, similar to the Lord of the Rings franchise. However, he emphasized that the writing process alone would take several years. “It will take a while because the writing process will take a few years,” he clarified.

Aamir also revealed that he hasn't yet decided whether he will star in the film. The casting decisions will be made based on who is best suited for each role. “We’ll see who we should cast based on who’s appropriate for which part,” he stated.

Aamir expressed, “I don’t think you can tell Mahabharat in one film, so it will be multiple films. I am looking at a large scale. It’s too early to say, but we may need multiple directors,” acknowledging the immense scale of the Mahabharat project.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which hit theatres in 2022. After the film didn't perform well at the box office, Aamir took a short break before starting work on his upcoming project, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a thematic sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film features Genelia Deshmukh alongside Aamir Khan. Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is set to release in theatres on June 20.

