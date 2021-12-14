Earlier, it was reported that two actresses will feature in Tiger Shroff's actioner Ganapath. And now it's confirmed that the makers have locked their second female lead with Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Elli was recently seen headlining a 23-minutes Swedish short film, titled, With You on Youtube. The short film talks about the relevant topic of mental health awareness and childhood trauma. The actress garnered lots of praises from her industry friends for addressing such a sentimental yet important topic.

The actress finished shooting the half schedule of her film Goodbye co-starring Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Ms. Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna and has moved on to her next project opposite Tiger Shroff as the second female lead in Ganapath. It's no surprise that Elli is into Martial Arts, which makes it a double treat to see her opposite Tiger Shroff who is known for his action sequences.

"This year has been really grateful for me. After the success of my song Har Funn Maula and now Goodbye, I'm very excited to begin my journey for Ganapath. I'm currently in London shooting for it. It's a really cool script and I'm very excited to be a part of the film," says Elli AvrRam as she was spotted a few days ago at the airport heading to London to begin the first schedule of Ganapath.

