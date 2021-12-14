South Korean hit series D.P. starring Jung Hae In and Goo Kyo Hwan has been confirmed to get a sequel. The season 1 of the series was released on August 27, 2021.

Based on a popular webtoon, D.P. (stands for Deserter Pursuit) is a Netflix series about a special military squad sent to chase down deserters. Jung Hae In stars as Ahn Jun Ho, a new recruit who is scouted for the D.P. squad before he has adapted to military life, and Goo Kyo Hwan co-stars as Han Ho Yeol, the team leader of the D.P. squad.

In addition to dealing with a novel topic and portraying charming characters, the drama also boasts a talented cast with Jung Hae In, Goo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Son Seok Gu, and Cho Hyun Chul. Furthermore, Season 1 had left viewers with unanswered questions, raising anticipation for a second season.

Season 2 will once again be collaboration between director Han Joon Hee and author Kim Bo Tong, who wrote the original webtoon the series is based on. Climax Studio will be in charge of production after having worked on Season 1 of D.P. as well as Hellbound. Viewers are looking forward to seeing what new stories Season 2 of D.P. will have in store.

Recently, D.P. was the only Korean show to be picked as one of New York Times’ Best International Shows of 2021. Viewers also praised the detailed and sharp portrayal of the soldiers’ stories by director Han Joon Hee, who previously helmed Coin Locker Girl and Hit-and-Run Squad.

Also Read: Taylor Swift celebrates her 32nd birthday with HAIM sisters at an intimate party, see photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.