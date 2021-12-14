South Korean drama Yumi’s Cells’ actor Ahn Bo Hyun has been confirmed to star in an upcoming project with YoonA. The production company R&K shared that YoonA and Ahn Bo Hyun have been confirmed to play the leads of the upcoming film 2 O’Clock Date.

Previously, Hometown Cha Cha Cha star Kim Seon Ho was confirmed to star as the male lead, but due to the controversy involving his ex-girlfriend, the agency R&K announced their decision to replace him.

2 O’Clock Date is a romantic comedy about a woman with a big secret and a man who lives on the above floor. The sweet movie follows the story of what happens when the two neighbors end up meeting every day.

R&K shared that YoonA, who impressed with her acting in various movies like Miracle: Letters to the President and Confidential Assignment, will play the woman with a big secret, and Ahn Bo Hyun, who shined in diverse projects like Itaewon Class and Yumi’s Cells, will take the role of the man who lives above her.

The film will be directed by Lee Sang Geun, who previously directed YoonA’s hit film EXIT. It is set to begin filming in April 2022.

