From the Nirbhaya rape case to the recent Manipur incident where two women were paraded around the streets naked, the extreme violence and crimes against women have taken centre stage in terms of discussion and debate on social media. Many celebrities, who in the past too, have come in support of women rights, expressing grief and requesting government to take major action against the perpetuators, once again took to the platform to help these women in getting justice. Former actress and social activist Celina Jaitly, who in the past have risen in support for the LGBTQIA+ community too, came in support of the women and penned a long note, requesting authorities to take action as soon as possible.

In her note, Celina Jaitly expressed grief and shock over the incident and unjust treatment of Kuki women as she said, “I am unable to sleep or eat since I saw the #Manipur_Violence videos few hours ago. Shaking with anger, pain and anger again. Violence is violence…. Ethnic, non ethnic, whatever the reason violence is violence and violence against women isn't cultural, it's criminal.” She further went on to elaborate on their rights adding, “Protection of women and children should be utmost priority of authorities. To see this heinous, barbaric crime against women has shaken me to the core, I urge the government and I have faith in the government that they take such stringent action that no one dares even in their wildest dreams to think of ever attempting anything like this ever again!!!”

I am unable to sleep or eat since I saw the #Manipur_Violence videos few hours ago. Shaking with anger, pain and anger again. Violence is violence…. Ethnic, non ethnic, whatever the reason violence is violence and violence against women isn't cultural, it's criminal.

A day ago, many other celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, among others came in support of Kuki women and demanded the government to take action and punish the perpetuators severely.

