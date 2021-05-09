On Saturday morning, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and informed about her COVID diagnosis. In her post she said that she would demolish the virus and called it a small time flu which got too much press. A day later, Instagram has pulled down the post, claims the actress.

On Sunday afternoon, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and said that Instagram pulled down the post as some people were hurt. "Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communist sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin Covid fan club awesome..It's been two days here on insta but don't think will last here more than a week," she wrote.

Announcing her COVID diagnosis, Kangana had called the virus a small time flu. This did not go down well with several as the virus has caused large scale devastation in the country with thousands of people succumbing to the virus. "I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev," she had written in the now deleted post.

Meanwhile, the actress' account was suspended from Twitter last week for violating their rules. Ever since she has been active on Instagram where she has over 7 million followers.

