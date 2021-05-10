Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.05.2021 | 9:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs. 2 crore to Delhi’s Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Centre

Bollywood News
/00:00 00:00

Listen to this story

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has made a donation of Rs. 2 crore to Delhi's Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid care centre. This will be used to help the centre arrange oxygen cylinders from abroad. The President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed Bachchan's contribution towards the centre as the facility with 300 beds will begin working on May 10.

Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs. 2 crore to Delhi's Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Centre

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the national spokesperson for Akali Dal party, wrote on Twitter, "'Sikhs are Legendary, Salute To Their Service'. These were the words of Amitabh Bachchan when he contributed Rs 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon begin shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He stars in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. The actor also stars in Ajay Devgn's directorial venture MayDay, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Nag Ashwin's next and The Intern remake.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's next no…

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif test negative…

Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID-19;…

The shoot of Mr. Lele, Gangubai Kathiawadi,…

Vicky Kaushal tests positive for COVID-19,…

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Manekshaw’s biopic…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification