Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has made a donation of Rs. 2 crore to Delhi's Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid care centre. This will be used to help the centre arrange oxygen cylinders from abroad. The President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa revealed Bachchan's contribution towards the centre as the facility with 300 beds will begin working on May 10.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also the national spokesperson for Akali Dal party, wrote on Twitter, "'Sikhs are Legendary, Salute To Their Service'. These were the words of Amitabh Bachchan when he contributed Rs 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility."

“Sikhs are Legendary

सिखों की सेवा को सलाम”

These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility@ANI pic.twitter.com/ysOccz28Fl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 9, 2021

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon begin shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He stars in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. The actor also stars in Ajay Devgn's directorial venture MayDay, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Nag Ashwin's next and The Intern remake.

