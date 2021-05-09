Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau who is known for his controversial videos and participation in Bigg Boss 13 has been arrested by the Mumbai Police at Shivaji Park on Saturday, May 8. He was arrested for violating the COVID induced restrictions in the city that prohibit anyone in public unless for an emergency reason.

Reportedly, Fhatak arranged an ambulance and travelled to Shivaji Park so that he is not traced or stopped by the police. The ambulance service which falls under the emergency service category does not get stopped by the police.

Fhatak was detained at around 12.30 pm on Saturday by a local police team. He was at the site to demand the cancellation of all examinations for students this year in Maharashtra.

An FIR has been registered against him under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and 51 (B) (refuses to comply with directions government) of Disaster Management Act read with section 11 (violating provisions of the regulations) of Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations, 2020.

ALSO READ: Hindustani Bhau claims getting calls to sort things out with Ekta Kapoor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.