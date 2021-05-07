Bollywood Hungama

FIR filed against Kangana Ranaut in West Bengal on grounds of inciting communal violence

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After being suspended on Twitter for continuously violating their policies, a new FIR has been filed against actress Kangana Ranaut for spreading hate propaganda and inciting communal violence in West Bengal. The complaint has been filed by an activist and spokesperson Riju Dutta who also alleged that Kangana to have maligned the image of West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee.

The actress allegedly wrote on Instagram, “Shame on everyone who supported this fascist Monster Mamta And shame on this government which can’t protect its supporters.”

In the letter, activist Riju Dutta has urged to take the necessary action against the Queen actress.

Kangana Ranaut was suspended from Twitter earlier this week. A spokesperson from the company said, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to make digital debut as producer, launches the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

