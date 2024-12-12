Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to surprise his fans with his upcoming single titled ‘Don’, marking his first-ever collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The track is generating immense excitement, with a special voiceover from SRK himself, who is known for his iconic roles in Indian cinema.

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for first-ever collaboration titled ‘Don’

Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Voiceover in the Teaser

Diljit took to Instagram to share a teaser for the song, featuring a powerful voiceover from Shah Rukh Khan. The clip includes a memorable dialogue from SRK's legendary film Don, which has sparked a wave of excitement among fans. In the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan says: "Purani kahawat hai ki sabse oopar jana hai toh bahut sari mehnat chahiye, lekin agar sabse oopar tikna hai, toh maa ki dua chahiye."

Following this, SRK delivers another iconic line from Don: "Tumhara mujh tak pahuchna mushkil hi nahin, mamumkin hai, kyuki dhool kitni bhi oonchi kyun na chali jaye, asmaan ko ganda nahin kar sakti." The teaser ends with Diljit’s message: "Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk Surprise Anytime Year 24."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit's Upcoming Single 'Don' Creates Anticipation

The collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan has already got fans buzzing, with anticipation building for the full release of Don. Diljit's post hints that the song is set to be a game-changer, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

This announcement follows Diljit’s recent successful concerts in Pune and Kolkata, where his high-energy performances left a lasting impression on audiences. During his concert in Kolkata, Diljit paid a heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and spoke about the city's deep connection to cricket. His speech resonated with fans, and Shah Rukh Khan himself took to Twitter to express his appreciation for Diljit’s kind words.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh visits Mahakaleshwar Temple and attends Bhasm Aarti after Indore concert, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.