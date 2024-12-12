comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Distributors are demanding third Hasseen Dillruba film to be released in theatres

The first two films in the Taapsee Pannu starrer franchise were streamed on Netflix.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba was a heady mixture of romance and crime that went onto impress the audiences when it was released on Netflix in 2021. The film also starred Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. This, obviously, led the makers to come up with a sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which also became a rage on the OTT platform earlier this year. It topped the charts, just like its predecessor. Th film starred Sunny Kaushal in place of Rane, whose character dies in the first film.

After two successful films in the franchise, the makers Colour Yellow Productions are all set to bring the third film in the franchise. But there seems to be one major change this time around. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the makers are considering releasing the third part in cinema halls.

A well-place industry source said, “The first two films in the Hasseen Dillruba franchise became so successful on OTT that various distributors have started asking the makers to release the third film in theatres. They also said that there is a lot of demand for the theatrical release of the third part of the Taapsee Pannu starrer. The makers are also now considering bringing the third Hasseen Dillruba film in the theatres.”

If the makers of Hasseen Dillruba franchise do opt for a theatrical release for the next film in the franchise, it will be a rare example of a franchise moving from OTT to theatres.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu opens up about playing Rani in Haseen Dillruba franchise; says, “I learnt from part 1 and approached part 2 with much more confidence”

