All details revealed about Vicky Kaushal and Uri – The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar’s Ashwatthama film

This year we were introduced to Major Vihaan Singh Shergill played by Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike directed by debutant Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film was based on September 18, 2016, attacks on the army headquarters in Uri, Kashmir, near the LoC. Four militants, along with 17 army personnel, were killed in the six-hour gun battle, following which, on September 29, India retaliated with a surgical strike. The trio is now reuniting for a period-war film that revolves around the mythological character of Ashwatthama, following the success of the true-life military action film; Vicky Kaushal will play the titular role in the yet-untitled film.

“After Uri, the makers wanted to return with something big and interesting. Aditya has been working on this script since a long time, even before Uri released, and when he sounded out Ronnie and Vicky, they immediately jumped on board. The film will be mounted on a big scale and will be shot later this year,” informs a source close to the development.

As per new details, the untitled film will be an action-based superhero film which will be set in modern times. Not only that, the director Aditya Dhar will be leaving for the United States to begin the prep for the film. While parts of the film will be shot in India, the makers plan to shoot the major portions abroad. The film will have heavy VFX which will be done by the biggest studios internationally.

Son of guru Dronacharya and Kripi, Ashwatthama fought with the Kauravas against the Pandavas in Mahabharat’s Kurukshetra war. He was born to the couple as an answer to Drona’s prayers for a son as valiant as Lord Shiva. A Chiranjivi (immortal beings who according to Hindu mythology will last as long as Kalyug), Ashwatthama was born with a gem in his forehead which gave him power over all living beings lower than humans and protected him from hunger, thirst, and fatigue.

Vicky whose upcoming films include an untitled horror film, Karan Johar’s Takht and Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic, will begin prep closer to the shoot. “Aditya is already neck-deep in research and will go on a recce soon. The film will be shot all over India and the makers are targeting a mid-2020 release,” added the source.