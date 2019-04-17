Bollywood Hungama
Here is why Sanjay Dutt stays away from Kalank promotions

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We haven’t seen much of Sanjay Dutt at the promotional events of Kalank. And the reason is Rajkumar Hirani. During a recent promotional interview Dutt spoke up in defence of his friend Hirani who has been charged with sexual harassment by an assistant.

The defence done in all innocence, horrified Dutt’s family friends and the Kalank team who quickly got into the damage control mode by doing what is best for the film. It was decided to drop Dutt from the media interactions. That is the reason we don’t see him doing press for Kalank. Says a source in the know, “Baba blurted out his defence of Hirani in all innocence. He was standing up for a friend. But the move backfired badly. The Kalank team quickly decided to eliminate Baba from the marketing and promotion.”

Sanjay Dutt’s absence affected Madhuri Dixit’s presence at media events of Kalank since the two are paired together in the film.

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala and Sanjay Dutt come together after 24 years with Kalank

More Pages: Kalank Box Office Collection , Kalank Movie Review

