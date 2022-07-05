comscore

Last Updated 05.07.2022

Darlings starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma to premiere on Netflix on August 5 

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It's official! Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings arrives on Netflix on August 5. The announcement was made on Tuesday on social media by the actress. Along with her, the film stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. The first poster and teaser were unveiled which gives a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming mystery drama.

Alia took to her Instagram and wrote, "It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Darlings is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, the film is the debut full-length feature for director Jasmeet K Reen. Darlings also brings together the absolute greats of music- music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and lyricist Gulzar.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

