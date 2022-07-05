Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the super success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Post the film's success, the actor has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the managers, stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Kartik Aaryan takes his team for one-week Europe vacation after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

He made this gesture because he appreciates the work done by each one of them and the constant support. Meanwhile, the actor continues leading the box office game after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year in Bollywood. With over an Rs. 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on Netflix.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his lineup ahead.

