comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.07.2022 | 11:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan takes his team for one-week Europe vacation after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the super success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Post the film's success, the actor has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the managers, stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Kartik Aaryan takes his team for one-week Europe vacation after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kartik Aaryan takes his team for one-week Europe vacation after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

He made this gesture because he appreciates the work done by each one of them and the constant support. Meanwhile, the actor continues leading the box office game after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year in Bollywood. With over an Rs. 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on Netflix.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his lineup ahead.

ALSO READ: From Bhool Bhulaiyaa to ‘Pool Bhulaiyaa’, Kartik Aaryan enjoys his holiday

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh is not replacing Karan Johar…

Akshay Kumar speaks about joining politics:…

Khuda Haafiz 2 team including Vidyut Jammwal…

Netflix’s Stranger Things 4 sets new Nielsen…

Lindsay Lohan marries businessman Bader…

Stray Kids postpone Atlanta and Fort Worth…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification