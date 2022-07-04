comscore

Alia Bhatt to continue with Baiju Bawra schedule with no change

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Speculation as to how pregnancy and motherhood would affect Alia Bhatt’s career could now be laid to rest. We can tell you with absolute assurance that Alia will be resuming her job with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand musical Baiju Bawra.

Alia Bhatt to continue with Baiju Bawra schedule with no change

Alia had greenlighted the project even while shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhansali had narrated the plot to her and they were on. Says a source, “Alia had loved what she heard of Baiju Bawra during the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Although Deepika was keen to do Baiju Bawra, having missed out on Gangubai Kathiawadi after three back-to-back epics with Sanjay Bhansali, Alia had been finalized for the part during the shooting of Gangubai and that remains unchanged.”

However, the male lead is yet to be locked in for Baiju Bawra., but as per reports, Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the film.

Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt strikes a pose with Karan Johar in London as she steps out after an outing with her sister Shaheen Bhatt

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection

