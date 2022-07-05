comscore

Ranveer Singh is not replacing Karan Johar as a host of Bigg Boss OTT

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It has been widely rumoured that superstar Ranveer Singh is going to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. It is now been confirmed that this news is entirely untrue as Reliance sources close in the know denied this information vehemently.

Ranveer Singh is not replacing Karan Johar as a host of Bigg Boss OTT

Ranveer Singh is not replacing Karan Johar as a host of Bigg Boss OTT

A trade source says, “This is absolutely untrue. It’s not fact-checked and nothing is brewing in this regard. Ranveer is currently too busy with his film commitments and he is set to start working on exciting tentpole films that will be announced in due course of time.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming variety show Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls arriving on Netflix soon. He has several projects in the pipeline including Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Anniyan remake.

