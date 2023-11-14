The Burman duo, consisting of Dabur Group Chairman Mohit V. Burman and Director Gaurav V. Burman, finds themselves named in an FIR filed by the Mumbai Police in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. This FIR lists a total of 30 accused, including Bollywood actor Sahil Khan. However, Dabur Group swiftly issued an official statement rejecting this information, stating they haven't received any communication regarding such an FIR. The company called it a mischievous act driven by malicious intent.

Dabur's official statement read, “We have not received any communication on any such FIR. If this information is indeed true, it appears to be a mischievous act driven by malicious intent and is devoid of any facts. We categorically deny the allegations and firmly believe that a thorough investigation will vindicate our position and demonstrate the unfounded nature of these allegations. We trust that the legal process will unveil the true nature of this malicious attempt to tarnish our reputation.”

The FIR was initially filed on November 7, with Prakash Bankar, a social worker, filing a complaint against the Mahadev betting app, alleging fraud amounting to over ₹15,000 crore. The police invoked various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the IT Act, and the Gambling Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is actively investigating the illegal betting app syndicate and has already conducted raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh. The Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, as requested by the ED. The owners of the Mahadev app are currently in custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The FIR also alleges that Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman have connections to bookies involved in match-fixing in cricket leagues. The complainant asserts that the industrialists have equity stakes in a cricket league team and have partnered with one of the accused. The investigation is expected to uncover more details and evidence related to their alleged involvement in match-fixing.

It's worth noting that several Bollywood actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Leone, and others, are also under scrutiny for promoting the illegal betting app.

