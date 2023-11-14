The news of Kapil Sharma moving home this Diwali has caught everyone’s attention. But in a comic twist of events, Kapil Sharma let fans in on his new address, one that he’s no stranger: Netflix! India’s favourite comedian and host is teaming up with Netflix to bring a fresh, new and an exciting comedy extravaganza to his fans around the world.

Kapil Sharma moves his comedy show from Sony to Netflix

After a hiatus from television, Kapil and his entire gang are gearing up to leave you in stitches … with a full-blown show on Netflix. Joining Kapil, the laughter powerhouse Archana Puran Singh returns with fan-favourites Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, with many more surprises in store; staying true to what the host said, “Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi (The house has changed but not the family)!”

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India said, “Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy has made him a household name across India for many years. We’re incredibly proud to further our partnership with him and bring the King of Indian Comedy, alongside his beloved and well-known cast mates, to Netflix for an all-new comedy show. Kapil will continue to make India laugh and also entertain millions of his viewers globally now, from his new address Netflix.”

