Last Updated 25.03.2019 | 6:14 PM IST

CONFIRMED: Trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat to launch on April 24, will be attached to Avengers: Endgame

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is gearing up for yet another Eid release, Bharat in June. The actor, who recently wrapped up the film, will be reuniting with Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif is the leading lady of the film and the film is under post production. As the fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the film, we finally know when the first trailer of the film will be out.

CONFIRMED: Trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat to launch on April 24, will be attached to Avengers: Endgame

Salman Khan starrer Bharat’s trailer will be launched on April 24, 2019. Not only that, the double dhamaka news is that the trailer will also be attached to the highly anticipated Hollywood film, Avengers: Endgame which is set to release on April 26 in India.

The actor will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan gets candid at the Saudi Film Festival as he says the people that watch my movies on Torrent are Shah Rukh Khan’s fans

More Pages: Avengers: Endgame (English) Box Office Collection

