Salman Khan gets candid at the Saudi Film Festival as he says the people that watch my movies on Torrent are Shah Rukh Khan’s fans

Salman Khan was recently touring the Middle East as he had a show for his in Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded in Dubai. The show, however, got cancelled due to the unforeseen weather. A video from his interview at the Saudi Film Festival recently surfaced and it is sure to spike some controversies. It obviously involves Shah Rukh Khan. Even though we’re aware that his meant it in a humorous way, we never know how it might be interpreted by the audiences.

The interviewer asked him about his favorite actress from the industry and his reply was quite expected, it is none other than Katrina Kaif, who will also be seen in his upcoming film Bharat. He even joked about how Katrina thinks the movie is called Bharti instead of Bharat. He elaborated on how he has enjoyed working with her and is looking forward to the release of Bharat. When the interviewer asked him to say a few words to the fans all across the globe, he said, “I really appreciate that, thank you very much. I really appreciate the fans that go to the cinema and watch the movies; those are the fans that I really, really like. The ones who watch it on Torrent and Pirated DVDs, they’re not my fans; they’re Shah Rukh Khan’s fans!” After he said this, he had a good laugh about it as the fans erupted with laughter along with him.

Take a look at the video right here.

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s Bharat will hit the silver screens on Eid this year and also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he also recently announced his upcoming release with Alia Bhatt opposite him titled Inshallah.

