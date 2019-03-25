Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.03.2019 | 9:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

CONFIRMED! After Bharat, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to reunite for third film in Tiger franchise

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have starred in several films together. The actress made her debut opposite the actor in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Their most successful films including the Tiger franchise – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. While Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. With Bharat approaching in June, the actors are all set for yet another outing together on the big screen. While their chemistry is undeniable, the fans will get to see more of their chemistry onscreen after Bharat.

CONFIRMED! After Bharat, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to reunite for third film in Tiger franchise

As per latest reports, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will once again star opposite each other in the third part of the Tiger franchise. They are currently in talks and seems like they are all set for the third installment in the Yash Raj Films‘ successful franchise. At the Saudi Film Festival, Salman Khan was at a session called An Evening With Salman Khan where he talked about everything about his career, films and entertainment. When asked who is his favourite actress to work with, he said that he loves to work with Katrina Kaif. While talking about his journey in films, he did say that he will be returning for third Tiger film with Katrina after Bharat.

Meanwhile, Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar will release on June 5, 2019.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED: Trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat to launch on April 24, will be attached to Avengers: Endgame

More Pages: Bharat Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan CONFIRMS the Veteran remake,…

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 different than its…

Salman Khan states the REAL reason for doing…

CONFIRMED: Trailer of Salman Khan and…

Salman Khan gets candid at the Saudi Film…

EXCLUSIVE: Here's when the trailer of Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification