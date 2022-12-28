Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain returned to TV in August 2021 with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead. Their pair and onscreen chemistry in the show garnered love from the audience. However, Nakuul has now decided to part ways with the serial.

Confirmed! Nakuul Mehta quits Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; says, “there’s nothing new I can bring to it”

Yes! You read it right. While talking to Hindustan Times, Nakuul confirmed that he is quitting the show while sharing the reason for the same. “The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started because we took on an iconic show (and remade it). But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special. I feel, creatively, full having been a part of it for so long. The story is going to places and I feel going ahead there’s nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram,” asserted the actor.

He further added, “I feel I have paid my dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. Moreover, you must know when to go and now is the time to go. It is tempting to stay on and continue with a show and receive the love but what more is my question. I look at challenging myself. I have had patience and resilience to say no to a lot of things and preserve myself for bigger things.”

Mehta also commented on his comeback on the screen and said, “Once an audience buys into you for playing a Shivay or Ram, I feel it’s an injustice to take up another character in two months and say, ‘Now accept me as this (character)’. Now I work for credibility and respect. Today, you could be a star on television or film, but all of us are in the business of wanting to borrow the viewers’ time. And I don’t take that for granted. For me, I need to go back to live life again and return to the sets as on set you only summarise life.”

He elaborated, “That helps me bring new things to my audience so that I can sort of give them something new and the credibility of wanting to sample my next project continues. That’s kind of hard to earn in this industry is what I’ve learnt along the way.”

Also Read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: “Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar look after me as if I am their child,” says Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.