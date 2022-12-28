Maharashtra is a land brimming with an array of great historic hotspots, colorful shrines, a phenomenal collection of caves and oodles of food offerings - a state that brings with it a diverse, rich and vibrant culture. With its immersive and authentic style of storytelling, National Geographic in India along with actor Sai Tamhankar will be taking viewers on an experiential journey through a series - Postcards from Maharashtra, having them experience the varied attractions along with the unique culture of the majestic Indian state.

Sai Tamhankar to explore Maharashtra in National Geographic India’s upcoming documentary series Postcards from Maharashtra

Premiering on National Geographic starting 29 December 2022, the seven-part series will follow Sai Tamhankar as she takes culinary detours, explores, and reconnects with her homeland. From scrumptious food offerings to historic places of worship, forts, and old monuments, the stories will also highlight destinations like the ancient caves of Elephanta, UNESCO heritage sites in Aurangabad to the divine temples of Pune and Nasik. Sai will also be seen exploring the lip-smacking hearty food-servings and shopping destinations across cities.

“At National Geographic, we strive to bring stories that have the power to enlighten our audiences and transform the way we understand the world around us. With our Postcard series, it has been our endeavor to showcase the most unique features of a state combined with visually stunning imagery and impactful story. In this series, we have showcased the beautiful state of Maharashtra which embraces the pristine beauty of nature and cuisines. We are happy to have Sai Tamhankar as the host, making the journey a perfect viewing experience for travel buffs,” said a National Geographic spokesperson

“From unique ancient marvels to lush greenery, one can experience a bit of everything in the state of Maharashtra. We are happy to have associated with National Geographic who along with Sai Tamhankar has put together a series that has captured the true beauty of Maharashtra and brought viewers closer to the unexplored gems of the state,” said the Director, of the Directorate of Tourism, Govt. of Maharashtra.

“Exploring my own state with National Geographic – a brand that is known for its insightful storytelling - in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism is truly an honor for me. Through this opportunity, I got a chance to experience and re-kindle my love for mystic beauty, palatable delicacies, and the rich Marathi culture like a traveler. Being part of the series made me feel proud to be a Marathi Mulgi and this series will always own a special place in my heart,” said Sai Tamhankar

Postcards from Maharashtra will premiere starting December 29, 2022, on National Geographic Channel in India’

