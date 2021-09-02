Bollywood Hungama

BTS to return with the reality show In The SOOP season 2 in October 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

South Korean juggernaut BTS is returning with the second season of their reality show, In the SOOP. Last year, the group kicked off the show where they hung out in the forest for several days.

In the SOOP BTS version (“soop” means “forest” in Korean) was filmed in Gangwon-do Chuncheon and is a private lake house. It included the main house with a living room, a kitchen, 3 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 terraces, one guest house on the lake that had 2 bedrooms/terrace, and a large private yard.

BTS members were out in the woods playing games, spending time cooking, reading books, and enjoying their much-deserved leisure time as a group sharing anecdotes from their trainee days and sharing a lovely camaraderie. The first season consisted of 8 episodes and 8 behind-the-scenes episodes. During the show, they even composed the theme song which was later recorded in their studio. It was a healing episode just watching seven members of BTS relax in the beautiful forest.

BTS' In the SOOP season 2 will air in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, following their reign on Billboard Hot 100 chart week after week with their second English single Butter’, South Korean juggernaut BTS dropped a remix that features the powerhouse rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook live composed songs on his birthday and it’s the paradise millions of ARMYs were part of

