South Korean juggernaut BTS is returning with the second season of their reality show, In the SOOP. Last year, the group kicked off the show where they hung out in the forest for several days.

In the SOOP BTS version (“soop” means “forest” in Korean) was filmed in Gangwon-do Chuncheon and is a private lake house. It included the main house with a living room, a kitchen, 3 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, 4 terraces, one guest house on the lake that had 2 bedrooms/terrace, and a large private yard.

BTS members were out in the woods playing games, spending time cooking, reading books, and enjoying their much-deserved leisure time as a group sharing anecdotes from their trainee days and sharing a lovely camaraderie. The first season consisted of 8 episodes and 8 behind-the-scenes episodes. During the show, they even composed the theme song which was later recorded in their studio. It was a healing episode just watching seven members of BTS relax in the beautiful forest.

BTS' In the SOOP season 2 will air in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, following their reign on Billboard Hot 100 chart week after week with their second English single ‘Butter’, South Korean juggernaut BTS dropped a remix that features the powerhouse rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.