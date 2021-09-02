Bollywood Hungama

BREAKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40 due to heart attack

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for the TV show Balika Vadhu and Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, died on Thursday, September 2. An official at the Cooper Hospital confirmed the news. The actor was 40 years old.

BREAKING: Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40 due to heart attack

According to PTI, he suffered a massive heart attack in the morning and was brought dead to the hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla was Bigg Boss 13 winner. He made his last appearance on Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla gained popularity due to his stint on Ballika Vadhu. He made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane: Sidharth Shukla gets possessive as Shehnaaz Gill shakes a leg with contender

