Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for the TV show Balika Vadhu and Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, died on Thursday, September 2. An official at the Cooper Hospital confirmed the news. The actor was 40 years old.

According to PTI, he suffered a massive heart attack in the morning and was brought dead to the hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Sidharth Shukla was Bigg Boss 13 winner. He made his last appearance on Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla gained popularity due to his stint on Ballika Vadhu. He made his Bollywood debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

