The 21st century pop icons BTS and YouTube officially announce the 'Permission to Dance' Challenge starting this Friday, July 23 through Saturday, August 14, exclusively on YouTube Shorts.

BTS is inviting the world to dance along with them to their new track, 'Permission to Dance', for the first-ever worldwide dance challenge on YouTube Shorts, following its global expansion. Starting this Friday, anyone from across the globe can create a 15-second YouTube Short right from the YouTube mobile app, replicating the core dance moves from the music video. The dance moves for this challenge are the “International Sign” gestures that the septet was seen doing in the music video, bearing the meaning ”Joy,” “Dance” and “Peace”.”. As the 'Permission to Dance' lyrics encourages listeners to move to the rhythm of their heartbeat, BTS is bringing the world together again with this special dance and inviting people to add their own style to their YouTube Shorts creations.

As part of the challenge, BTS will be spotlighting some of their favorite Shorts in a compilation video, so participants are encouraged to use hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts for their creations to be considered.

"'Permission to Dance' is a song that will get everyone’s heart pumping and dancing again. We also prepared the ‘Permission to Dance Challenge’ with YouTube Shorts so please stay tuned for more,” teased BTS upon the announcement of this new engagement.

Shin Young Jae, the General Manager of BIGHIT MUSIC added, “Just as 'Permission to Dance' sends the message that you don't have to ask anyone for permission to dance, we hope that we can bring people all over the world together to dance along with us, free of any limits or constraint. We are very excited to watch this challenge come to life on YouTube Shorts and can’t wait to see what you all create.”

“BTS are global icons,” says Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music. “Breaking record after record on YouTube, BTS’ immense contribution to the world of music has made them an undeniable force. We are humbled to be partnering with them on the Permission to Dance challenge on YouTube Shorts, helping to spread happiness and build lasting connections amongst their fans on YouTube across the globe. We are stoked to see the ARMY dance!”

'Permission to Dance' is BTS’ latest single to top the Billboard Hot 100, replacing their own song 'Butter' at the summit. The song marks BTS’ fifth No. 1 in a span of 10 months and two weeks, making them the fastest to accumulate five leaders since Michael Jackson in 1987-88. This week, BTS also topped YouTube's Global Top Artists Chart and YouTube's Global Top Songs Chart with "Permission to Dance”.

Just last week, BTS made its television debut performance of 'Permission to Dance' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS Premiered the official music video just over a week ago, earning over 170 million views on YouTube to date. The video’s debut landed the record-breaking group their 5th slot on YouTube’s top 10, all-time biggest 24-hour music debut list, with the band now owning 50% of the spots, including No. 1 for 'Butter' and No. 2 for 'Dynamite.' 'Butter' also owns the record for biggest music video Premiere of all time, with 3.9 million peak concurrents, and held the top slot on YouTube’s Global Top Songs chart for seven straight weeks.

Globally, BTS is amongst the top 5 most-viewed artists on YouTube so far this year; and in the past 12 months, it has earned over 10 billion views on the platform. With 54 million subscribers on its Official Artist Channel, they are the third most-subscribed artist on YouTube. BTS has joined YouTube’s coveted billion views club on three different occasions with its hits 'DNA', 'Boy With Luv', and most recently 'Dynamite'.

Get ready to dance this Friday, July 23, and stay tuned for more information on the Permission to Dance challenge on YouTube Shorts!

