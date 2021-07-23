Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently in London shooting her web series, Citadel. Meanwhile, back home in Mumbai, she is doing a lot of real estate deals. According to the reports, the actress has sold her residential units for a whopping price.

In March of this year, the actress sold two residential units located in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri West in Mumbai for Rs. 7 crore. According to Money Control, "A unit located on the 7th floor of size 888 sq ft was sold for Rs. 3 crore. A stamp duty of Rs. 9 lakh was paid on it, according to the registration documents. Another unit on the same floor of size 1219 sq ft was sold for Rs. 4 crore. A stamp duty of Rs. 12 lakh was paid on it."

Meanwhile, the actress has leased an office property. She has rented second floor of Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West for Rs. 2.11 lakh rent per month. The office has an areas across 2040 sq.ft. The registration for rent was done June 3, 2021.

Back in February last year, she sold an apartment in Lokhandwala complex in Mumbai for Rs. 2 crore.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped two Hollywood projects - Text For You and The Matrix 4. She is shooting Russo Brothers' series Citadel with Richard Madden in London .

