South Korea President Moon Jae-in appoints BTS as his Special Envoy for Public Diplomacy; group to attend UN General Assembly in September

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

President of South Korea Moon Jae-in has appointed the world's biggest band, Korean group BTS, as his Special Envoy for Public Diplomacy. The announcement was made on July 21, 2021.

According to Korean news outlet Yonhap, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement, "In their capacity of special presidential envoy for future generations and culture, the members of the group plan to attend major international meetings, including the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly slated for September. They will send a message of consolation and hope for the youth around the world and also join various activities on such issues as the environment, poverty, inequality and respect for diversity."

In September 2020, BTS attended National Youth Day in presence of President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung Sook. During the first Youth Day, the seven members of BTS were addressed as the "youth leaders". Their speeches were eloquent as they truly reflected on their journey.

Meanwhile, BTS is staying atop on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group released a third English track 'Permission To Dance' from their 'Butter' CD single on July 9, 2021. The song has debuted at No. 1 on Hot 100 replacing their second English track 'Butter' which soared on top for seven consecutive weeks. 'Butter' takes No. 7 spot on the chart, this week.

The group is set to perform at the Global Citizen Festival, this year.

