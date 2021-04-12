A billion for BTS! The South Korean group and Grammy-nominated artists have achieved another milestone with their retro-disco-themed music video 'Dynamite'. The music video has surpassed 1 billion views.

On April 12, the music video crossed the billion mark in just seven months since its release. It makes 'Dynamite' the fastest music video by a Korean group in history to achieve this! This marks their third music video to achieve this status after 'DNA' and 'Boy With Luv' ft. Halsey.

.@BTS_twt's 'Dynamite' has surpassed 1 BILLION views on YouTube in just 7 months, becoming the fastest MV by a Korean group in history to achieve this! ???? pic.twitter.com/ASxhxzejO2 — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) April 12, 2021

This year, the band earned their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Dynamite' and delivered a stunning performance taking their dynamic gig from the Grammy stage to a rooftop overseeing a breathtaking night view of Seoul.

Recently, 'Dynamite' broke the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. The song, released on August 21, 2020, debuted at the top on the Hot 100 chart on September 5 and has now spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the chart. 'Dynamite' has surpassed the 17-week record of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', featuring Justin Bieber in 2017.

BTS released their latest album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20, 2020, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track 'Life Goes On' earning No. 1 spot on Hot 100 on Billboard charts. They earned their third No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart (following 'Dynamite' and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love - Laxed – Siren Beat') and first with a Korean song. The title track became the first Korean song to ever top the chart. 'Dynamite' was the top-selling digital song of 2020 in the US with over 1.26 million downloads.

