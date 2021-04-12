Bollywood Hungama

BTS’ Grammy-nominated ‘Dynamite’ becomes fastest Korean music video to surpass 1 billion views

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

A billion for BTS! The South Korean group and Grammy-nominated artists have achieved another milestone with their retro-disco-themed music video 'Dynamite'. The music video has surpassed 1 billion views.

BTS' Grammy-nominated 'Dynamite' becomes fastest Korean music video to surpass 1 billion views

On April 12, the music video crossed the billion mark in just seven months since its release. It makes 'Dynamite' the fastest music video by a Korean group in history to achieve this! This marks their third music video to achieve this status after 'DNA' and 'Boy With Luv' ft. Halsey.

This year, the band earned their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Dynamite' and delivered a stunning performance taking their dynamic gig from the Grammy stage to a rooftop overseeing a breathtaking night view of Seoul.

Recently, 'Dynamite' broke the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. The song, released on August 21, 2020, debuted at the top on the Hot 100 chart on September 5 and has now spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the chart. 'Dynamite' has surpassed the 17-week record of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', featuring Justin Bieber in 2017.

BTS released their latest album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' on November 20, 2020, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track 'Life Goes On' earning No. 1 spot on Hot 100 on Billboard charts. They earned their third No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart (following 'Dynamite' and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love - Laxed – Siren Beat') and first with a Korean song. The title track became the first Korean song to ever top the chart. 'Dynamite' was the top-selling digital song of 2020 in the US with over 1.26 million downloads.

ALSO READ: BTS announces Bang Bang Con 2021, setlist unveiled for April 17

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

