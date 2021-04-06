Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.04.2021 | 6:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ breaks record for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Grammy-nominated pop group BTS, the biggest band in the world hailing from South Korea, is on a record-breaking spree again. Their retro-disco-themed English track 'Dynamite' has broken the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.

BTS' 'Dynamite' breaks record for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart 

The song, released on August 21, 2020, debuted at the top on the Hot 100 chart on September 5 and has now spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on the chart. 'Dynamite' has surpassed the 17-week record of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito', featuring Justin Bieber in 2017.

The song has spent a record-breaking 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Korean singer-producer PSY's foot-tapping 2012 track 'Gangnam Style'. The song has officially become the longest-charting song by a Korean act in history. Interestingly, the song has had 32 wins on Korean music shows, once again making history.

BTS released their latest album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' released on November 20, 2020, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 2020 with their title track 'Life Goes On' earning No. 1 spot on Hot 100 on Billboard charts. They earned their third No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart (following 'Dynamite' and Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love - Laxed – Siren Beat') and first with a Korean song. The title track became the first Korean song to ever top the chart. 'Dynamite' was the top-selling digital song of 2020 in the US with over 1.26 million downloads.

ALSO READ:  BTS plans to release new song in May 2021, Big Hit Music responds

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BTS plans to release new song in May 2021,…

Shraddha Kapoor to play a double role for…

EXO's Baekhyun pens thoughtful letter…

BTS becomes first Korean artist in history…

Asees Kaur bags Filmfare’s Black lady for…

K-pop group ITZY roped in as the global…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification