Actress Raashii Khanna, who has often spoken about the need for skincare, has joined P&G Health’s #EvionOMG Challenge to advocate the importance of Vitamin E. The versatile powerhouse actress has become the face of the challenge that endorses the new Evion cream, which is fortified with Vitamin E and natural Aloe Vera extracts and helps in reducing dullness and dark spots with an advanced formula that repairs, nourishes and protects the skin.

Raashii stated that she is “delighted to join forces” with the brand and spoke about how she is "deeply passionate" about skincare. Talking about the #EvionOMG challenge, the young pan India star said, "It is essential to invest in products that nourish and protect our skin, and Evion offers just that with the goodness of Vitamin E and Aloe Vera. With the #EvionOMG challenge, I encourage more women to join me while I Own My Glow!”

The actress is not only making waves with her pan-India films, but is also emerging as the top pick for brands. Her ability to attract the audience through her youthful appeal is one of the reasons why Raashii is becoming a favourite among popular brands. Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii Khanna has a sleuth of projects coming up. Her upcoming project The Sabarmati Report is slated to release on August 2. She will also be seen in a Tamil film Aranmanai 4, and a Telugu film Telusu Kada.

