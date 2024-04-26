Taapsee Pannu, a renowned actor, is known for taking on projects that are out of her comfort zone.

Taapsee Pannu has consistently delivered stellar performances in female-led films, which showcase her versatility and depth as an actor. Her ability to portray strong, multifaceted women with utter conviction has established herself as a powerhouse in the Indian female-centric films. She has always gifted us with her powerful performances in films that challenge the stereotype of society.

Recently the actress said, “I like to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone. This way each day on set is an exciting adventure. When it comes to acting, I thoroughly enjoy the process of getting to live so many lives. I get to view things from another character’s perspective. And I like seeing that story as an output on screen. I enjoy the fact that we’ve been able to create a world from only words and pure imagination,”

Taapsee has consistently delivered memorable performances that showcase her range and talent as an actress. Her dedication to her craft and willingness to take on challenging roles make her a standout in the Indian film industry. The actor will be next seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and Khel Khel Mein.

