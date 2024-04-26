comscore
Tiger Shroff joins Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in new Vimal ad

Tiger Shroff replaces Akshay Kumar in the new Vimal ad alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Tiger Shroff has replaced Akshay Kumar as the new face of Vimal Elaichi alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in their latest advertisement. This development comes after Akshay Kumar faced public backlash after which he subsequently apologized for endorsing Vimal Elaichi, a brand often linked to surrogate advertising of pan masala products. Ajay Devgn, however, continues his association with the brand despite criticism.

The new ad features the three actors stuck in traffic in their car. Shah Rukh Khan prompts Ajay Devgn to use a Vimal Elaichi sachet, leading to a comedic sequence with a CGI effect showering the town with the product. Tiger Shroff then appears and playfully throws the product at his co-stars. The ad concludes with Tiger joining them in the car.

The ad has garnered significant attention online, with fans jokingly referring to it as the "Vimal Cinematic Universe" (VCU). Comments reference the recent pairing of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, with one fan noting, "Bade Miyan left Vimalverse and Chote Miyan joined." This is not the first time Vimal Elaichi and its advertising practices have courted controversy. Amitabh Bachchan previously ended his association with a similar brand due to public disapproval.

In 2022, Akshay Kumar apologized for endorsing Vimal Elaichi after facing public criticism. He pledged to donate his endorsement fees to charity and vowed to be more mindful of future brand associations. However, his appearance in a subsequent ad in 2023 led to confusion. Akshay later clarified that the ad was filmed in 2021 before he ended his association with the brand.

