Filmmaker Siddharth Anand and actor Hrithik Roshan are set to team up again for their upcoming project Fighter. The duo had previously worked together on the highly successful action films Bang Bang! and War. In fact, Hrithik and Siddharth have also started shooting for the upcoming flick. Earlier in March this year, Hrithik had taken to his verified social media handle and announced the Hyderabad schedule wrap. As per the latest buzz, the makers are now preparing for the shoot of the action-packed climax, which will take over 120 hours.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the climax of Fighter will be 25 minutes long. The report quoted a source saying, “Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand know that the stakes are high with Fighter and they are set to shoot their biggest climax till date. The team will shoot for over 120 hours for this action-packed climax scene, which will take about 25 minutes of screen time in the film. The team will be shooting hand-to-hand combats alongside aerial shots for the concluding episode of Fighter. Hrithik, Deepika and Anil will be a part of this epic climax shoot.”

While stating that the team is currently shooting at SRPF Grounds, Jogeshwari (Mumbai), the source further added, “Fighter shoot is going on as per the schedule and the team will call it a wrap on principal photography by early June. It’s a VFX heavy film and the coming six months will be dedicated to working on the final VFX touches.”

Giving more details, the Source continued, “The VFX for Fighter is spearheaded by DNEG, who has won an Oscar for their work in the past. Siddharth Anand has a larger-than-life vision for Fighter to be a big screen spectacle and the team is leaving no stone unturned to deliver at par with audience expectations.”

For the unversed, the film is slated to hit the big screen on January 25, 2024.

