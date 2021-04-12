Actor Akshay Kumar was been diagnosed with COVID-19 amid the shooting of Ram Setu. The actor confirmed the news on April 4. He also was hospitalized as a precaution. Twinkle Khanna has now confirmed that the actor is back home and safe.

On Monday, April 12, Twinkle Khan shared a Simpsons caricature on her Instagram and captioned it, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

On April 5, the actor confirmed as a precautionary measure, he was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital, Powai. "Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," he wrote in his note.

Akshay Kumar was the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others have contracted coronavirus. Some have now gotten better whereas some are still in recovery.

