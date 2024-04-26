Akshay Kumar, whose recently released Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is keen on exploring in different types of roles as fans love to see him in versatile characters. Among the multitude of films which are lined up for the year, is also Sky Force which features an ensemble cast. The Maddock films and Jio Studios film has everything to offer, and as per our sources, it ranges from content to action, from mass to class with it promises to have something for all kinds of audiences.

For the unversed, Sky Force was announced last year, and the anticipation for the film was palpable. Now that the film has officially wrapped up, a source close to the film has shared an exciting update on the much-awaited project. According to a highly placed industry source, Sky Force went on the floors in May 2023. Directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur are said to have shot the real-life story-inspired action drama in various locations, including Mumbai, Lucknow, Sitapur, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pathankot, UK, USA, and several other locations.” The source further added, "The entire one-year shooting time frame was required to manage the dates of various ensemble casts, obtain permission from different government departments, and meet the standards. The team has shot some adrenaline-filled action sequences."

Interestingly, director Sandeep Kewlani took to social media today and shared a happy video from the sets with the caption, "And it’s a wrap, Thanks team! #SkyForce 2nd October 2024.” The big-scale entertainer is locked for a worldwide release in cinemas on October 2, 2024.

Sky Force also features debutants Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, and Sara Ali Khan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is directed by the director duo, Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, and the script is written by Sandeep Kewlani with additional dialogues and screenplay by Niren Bhatt and Aamil Keeyan Khan.

