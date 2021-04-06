Bollywood Hungama

Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long and team get onboard for Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most awaited pan-India films. From the stills and leaked images of the film, one can be assured that the film is heavy on action. Now, the team has revealed that they have roped in Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long and his team for the film.

Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long and team get onboard for Vijay Deverakonda' Liger

Karan Johar, who is the co-producer of the film, took to his Twitter handle to share the news. "Thrilled to have the famous Hollywood stunt choreographer #AndyLong & team, who have previously choreographed the powerful moves for Jackie Chan and many other films, onboard for #LIGER! Some action packed moves are on the way!!,” he wrote.


Vijay plays a MMA (mixed martial arts) expert in Liger. Actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of the film presented by Dharma Productions. In association with Puri Jagannadh's Touring Talkies and Puri Connects, the film billed to an actioner is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will be released on September 9 in theatres.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda to speak his own Hindi lines in Liger

More Pages: Liger Box Office Collection

